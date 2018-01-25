2016 Unrest: 64 disabled persons recommended for ex-gratia,says Govt

Jammu—As many as 64 persons, rendered disable in action by government forces during 2016 unrest triggered by Hizb commander Burhan Wani’s killing, have been recommended for ex-gratia relief by a high-level panel headed divisional commissioner Kashmir, government said on Wednesday.

Replying to a question by two MLCs, Ali Mohammad Dar and Showkat Hussain Ganaie, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a written reply in Upper House.

Mufti, who is also Home Minister, said that her government vide order No.61-Home of 2017 on 27 January 2017 constituted a Committee under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir to identify such persons who have been permanently or partially disabled during “law and order” disturbances in the Kashmir Valley from 8 July 2016 and up to 02.november 2016.

“The Committee in the first phase, recommended 54 persons/victims for grant of ex-gratia which has been sanctioned by the Government vide Government Order No. 10-Home of 2018 dated 05.01.2018,” she said.

In 2nd phase, she said, the Committee recommended 10 more cases in December last for grant of ex-gratia relief. “The recommendations are currently under examination.”

She also revealed that 13 pellet victims have been provided job on “on extreme compassionate grounds and as an exemption to relaxation rules.”

She said that 51 people were killed and over 9,000 injured, including over 6,000 due to pellets, during 8-July-2016 to 27-Feb-2017.

She said 9,042 people were injured in firing of bullets, pellets, pava-shells and others during the period.

Of these, 6,221 were injured due to pellets, 368 due to bullets, four due to pava shells and 2,449 suffered other injuries, she said.

As many as 782 suffered eye injuries of which 510 were hospitalised, she said, adding that 5,197 cases of pellet injuries were treated at district hospitals and the rest were referred to super speciality hospitals.

The highest number of deaths-16-took place in Anantnag district followed by 13 in Kulgam district, 7 in Pulwama and 5 in Kupwara, Mufti added. (GNS)