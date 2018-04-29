2016 Civilian Killings:SHRC Seeks Report From CS,Police Chief

Srinagar—Jammu Kashmir Human Rights Body has sought a detailed report from State Government about the 2016 Kashmir killings.

Notices were issued to Chief Secretary and Direc­tor General of Police and they were directed to file a detailed compliance report about the 2016 civilian kill­ings before the State Human Rights Commission.

Kashmir witnessed mass killings in 2016 after the death of popular militant commander Burhan Wani.

SHRC’s response came against a petition, filed by Chairman, International Fo­rum for Justice Human Right JK, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo.

The petition filed by peti­tioner reads: “Besides kill­ings in 2016, countless civil­ians were severely injured, disabled and even blinded due to use of excessive force including pellet guns and bullets by Security Forces. Killing spree resulted into a vicious cycle of more pro­tests, killings and excessive use of force which was un­controlled and government failed to curb the situation.”

The petition further reads that: “the killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir by police or security forces is unjustified and the perpetra­tors should not be pardoned and must be dealt strongly within the realms of law. The civilians were inten­tionally targeted with live bullets and pellets.”

The petitioner, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in his petition has prayed that State Human Rights Commission should pass instant and appropriate orders for the investigation of the civilian killings during 2016 uprising and allow proper investigation to find out the reason behind the killings.

The petitioner has asked the Commission to direct the concerned authorities to compensate the victims and the families of all the injured persons and the killers of these innocent civilians be brought to justice while se­curity forces be directed to explain the procedure of pro­test and crowd control.

Taking cognizance of the petition, the member of the Commission Dilshada Shaheen issued notices to Jammu Kashmir Chief Sec­retary and DG Police asking them to file a detailed com­pliance report.

Besides Petitioner, Ad­ditional Advocate General MM Khan and Chief Pros­ecuting Officer Mumtaz Sa­lim were present while the Commission listed the case for next hearing on June 2 this year. (CNS)