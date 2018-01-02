201 militants, 175 force personnel killed in 2017: UJC

Srinagar—United Jihad Council on Monday said that in the year 2017, 201 militants were killed in the Valley. In an e-mailed ‘annual report’ issued to KNS, UJC spokesman quoted its General Secretary, Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman said, “the two slain militants including Fardeen Khanday and Manzo­or Ahmad Baba by sacrificing their lives conveyed a messaged to the world that freedom is the only solution of Kashmir.”

He in the annual report has also said that the sacri­fices of the militants won’t go waste and will bear the fruit.

“201 militants and 175 force personnel were killed in the year 2017 while 407 force per­sonnel also sustained injuries in this year,” he said in the annual report, adding that “17 force personnel have also com­mitted suicide in last year.”

Complimenting people of Kashmir for their enthusi­asm of freedom, the report said that “93 civilians were killed in2017 while 1640 were injured. 54 structures were also damaged in fire.”

The report said that strug­gle will continue till any log­ical conclusion. (KNS)