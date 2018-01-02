201 militants, 175 force personnel killed in 2017: UJC

 Skip to main content
Says sacrifices of militants won’t go waste

Srinagar—United Jihad Council on Monday said that in the year 2017, 201 militants were killed in the Valley. In an e-mailed ‘annual report’ issued to KNS, UJC spokesman quoted its General Secretary, Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman said, “the two slain militants including Fardeen Khanday and Manzo­or Ahmad Baba by sacrificing their lives conveyed a messaged to the world that freedom is the only solution of Kashmir.”

He in the annual report has also said that the sacri­fices of the militants won’t go waste and will bear the fruit.

“201 militants and 175 force personnel were killed in the year 2017 while 407 force per­sonnel also sustained injuries in this year,” he said in the annual report, adding that “17 force personnel have also com­mitted suicide in last year.”

Complimenting people of Kashmir for their enthusi­asm of freedom, the report said that “93 civilians were killed in2017 while 1640 were injured. 54 structures were also damaged in fire.”

The report said that strug­gle will continue till any log­ical conclusion. (KNS)

