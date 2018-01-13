201 Detained Under PSA In 2016: Govt

Jammu—The government on Friday said that 525 persons were detained under PSA during the year 2016.

In a written reply to a question in the State Assembly, the government said in the year 2017, 201 persons were detained under PSA, out of which 124 persons have been released and 77 are still under preventive detention.

"However it would not be feasible to disclose the particulars of the detainee, keeping in view their security and the security of their families, ore so when the government has already announced amnesty to the first time offenders/stone-pelters", reads the government reply.