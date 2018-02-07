2000 Red Fort Attack Case: Kashmiri Businessman Gets Bail

New Delhi—A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Bilal Ahmed Kawa, a Kashmiri businessman arrested recently in connection with the 2000 Red Fort attack case, saying other accused having more serious charges against them have been either acquitted or discharged in the case.

Kawa was arrested from Terminal-3 of the Delhi airport on January 10 during a joint operation by the Delhi Police and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma also took on record the Income Tax Returns filed by Kawa, which, according to the accused, showed that he was not absconding.

While seeking bail, his advocate claimed that while many in the “troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir” say they are not a part of this country, the accused openly says he was an Indian.

Granting the relief, the court asked Kawa to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety of the like amount.

It directed him not to hamper the investigation and join the probe whenever asked by the Delhi Police.