2 Teenagers Killed In Mishap 

Bhadarwah—Two teenagers were killed when their bike collided with a mini bus on the Baote-Kishtwar National Highway in Doda district this morning.
According to police, the accident took place on a sharp curve near Premnagar at 1015 hours.
The two were rushed to the Trauma Hospital at Thathri where doctors declared them brought dead.
"According to preliminary reports from the spot, it seems that due to heavy rain and slippery condition of the road, the young biker could not control the bike and collided with a tempo coming from the opposite side," said ASP, Bhadarwah, Rajinder Singh.
"The bodies were handed over to family members after all legal formalities," the ASP informed.
The teenagers have been identified as Mohd Ashan (19) and Mohd Irfan (18), both residents of Gandoh.
