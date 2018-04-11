2 Soldiers Killed In Cross-LoC Firing in Rajouri

Jammu—Two army men were killed as troops of India and Pakistan exchanged heavy mortar shelling and firing along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu region, officials said.

"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 1715 hours in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control (LoC) last night," a defence spokesman said adding that the Indian Army was giving a befitting reply.

Rifleman Vinod Singh and Rifleman Jaki Sharma were grievously injured in the firing and later succumbed to their injuries, the spokesman said.

Singh, 24, belonged to Danapur village of Akhnoor district in Jammu and Kashmir. He is survived by his father, Ajit Singh.

Sharma, 30, was from Sanhail village of Hiranagar district in Jammu. He is survived by his wife, Rajni Devi.

"Rifleman Vinod Singh and Rifleman Jaki Sharma were brave and sincere soldiers. The nation will always remain indebted to the brave hearts for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the defence spokesperson said.

Mehbooba pays tributes to slain

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh have paid rich tributes to the two soldiers who were killed in an incident of cross border shelling in Sunderbani sector of LoC early on Tuesday. The Chief Minister has conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved families. While tributes to the slain soldiers, Dr Singh said that the sacrifices rendered by the valiant soldiers will be remembered for ever. The slain soldiers Rifleman Vinod Singh (24) belongs to Jaurian’s Danapur village in Akhnoor and Rifleman Jaki Sharma (30) hails from Hiranagar’s Sanhail village in Kathua district.