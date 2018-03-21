2 Soldiers End Life

Srinagar/ Jammu—Two Army men allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, police said Tuesday.

Sepoy Kulvinder Singh of 10 Sikh Regiment allegedly shot himself with his service rifle inside an Army camp at Mughal Gund in the Qazigund area of Kulgam, a police official said.

He said the soldier was taken to a military hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

Another soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

One Jawan Naresh Yadav was found dead with bullet injuries in the Maheswar area, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba Anil Magotra told news agency PTI.

The body has been recovered and sent to post mortem, he said, adding that initial investigation points towards suicide by him with his service pistol and an investigation is on.