2 senior PDD officers suspended for failure to lighten up un-electrified villages

Jammu—Government on Friday suspended two senior officers of Power Development Department (PDD) Kishtwar for their failure to lighten up the un-electrified villages in the border district of Jammu region.
Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh today said that the officers should ensure that the targets set for completion of various centrally sponsored schemes are achieved within the stipulated time to augment the power sector and provide uninterrupted power supply to people.
The Deputy CM was speaking at a meeting convened to review the progress on implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes under power sector and the status of electrification of the un-electrified villages in the state.
Minister of State for Power Ms Asiea Naqash, Com Secretary Power Development Department Mr. Hridesh Kumar, Managing Director J&K State Development Power Corporation Dr Shah Faisal, Secretary Technical Power, and Chief Engineers, representative of project monitoring and implementing agencies and senior officers of the department were present in the meeting.
While asking the officers to ensure timely completion of the various schemes, Dr Singh said that they should hold regular meetings with the executing agencies and the field staff to get the requisite feedback about the status of implementation of these schemes to achieve tangible results on the ground.
He said that we have seen to it that the Prime Minister’s Power for all is properly implemented in the state so that the people are provided with un-interrupted 24x7 electricity.
The Deputy Chief Minister said the schemes should be taken up on a mission mode so that they are successfully implemented. He said the state would fully supplement the central initiatives so that these programs are completed within the stipulated timeframe.
“The Prime Minister's vision of providing 24x7 electricity to every household of the state would be implemented in a transparent and efficient manner so that there are no un-electrified villages or hamlets," Deputy Chief Minister added.
He said in order to speed up the implementation of various schemes, central PSUs have also been roped in as project management and implementing agencies.
The Meeting was informed that there are 30 projects undertaken to improve transmission network in the state under Prime Minister’s development package whereas several projects are underway for improving the distribution sector and most of these would be completed within the stipulated timelines.
According to news agency GNS, the Deputy Chief Minister while reviving the electrification of un-electrified villages of the state directed for ensuring the targets set are met in time bound manner. He also while taking serious notice of the non-adherence to the targets set in the Kishtwar district ordered for suspension of the Superintending Engineer and Executive Engineer with immediate effect.
While reviewing the SAUBHAGYA scheme, the Deputy Chief Minister was informed that survey in respect of all the parameters have been completed and necessary care has been taken for identification of the beneficiaries, who stand identified with the cooperation of the local representatives of the area.
The Deputy Chief Minister stressed on better coordination and corporation between the department and the executing agencies to achieve set targets and to create better power infrastructure across the state.
The Meeting was also informed about the first of its kind mobile application in the country namely ‘Urja Vistar’ developed by the department aimed to provide the direct interface to the public. The application will simplify the survey process for identifying un-electrified households and ensure authentic reporting of the beneficiaries. Even the household located in highly inaccessible areas having low internet connectivity can also share their details, electrification status by simply sending a text message to register their household details. (GNS)
