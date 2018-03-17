2 senior PDD officers suspended for failure to lighten up un-electrified villages

Jammu—Government on Friday suspended two senior officers of Power Development Department (PDD) Kishtwar for their failure to lighten up the un-electrified villages in the border district of Jammu region.

Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nir­mal Singh today said that the of­ficers should ensure that the tar­gets set for completion of various centrally sponsored schemes are achieved within the stipulated time to augment the power sec­tor and provide uninterrupted power supply to people.

The Deputy CM was speak­ing at a meeting convened to review the progress on imple­mentation of various centrally sponsored schemes under pow­er sector and the status of elec­trification of the un-electrified villages in the state.

Minister of State for Power Ms Asiea Naqash, Com Secretary Power Development Department Mr. Hridesh Kumar, Managing Director J&K State Development Power Corporation Dr Shah Fais­al, Secretary Technical Power, and Chief Engineers, represen­tative of project monitoring and implementing agencies and se­nior officers of the department were present in the meeting.

While asking the officers to ensure timely completion of the various schemes, Dr Singh said that they should hold regular meetings with the executing agencies and the field staff to get the requisite feedback about the status of implementation of these schemes to achieve tangible re­sults on the ground.

He said that we have seen to it that the Prime Minister’s Power for all is properly implemented in the state so that the people are provided with un-interrupted 24x7 electricity.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the schemes should be taken up on a mission mode so that they are successfully implement­ed. He said the state would fully supplement the central initia­tives so that these programs are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

“The Prime Minister's vision of providing 24x7 electricity to every household of the state would be implemented in a trans­parent and efficient manner so that there are no un-electrified villages or hamlets," Deputy Chief Minister added.

He said in order to speed up the implementation of various schemes, central PSUs have also been roped in as project manage­ment and implementing agencies.

The Meeting was informed that there are 30 projects under­taken to improve transmission network in the state under Prime Minister’s development package whereas several projects are un­derway for improving the distri­bution sector and most of these would be completed within the stipulated timelines.

According to news agency GNS, the Deputy Chief Minister while reviving the electrifica­tion of un-electrified villages of the state directed for ensuring the targets set are met in time bound manner. He also while taking serious notice of the non-adherence to the targets set in the Kishtwar district ordered for suspension of the Superintend­ing Engineer and Executive En­gineer with immediate effect.

While reviewing the SAUBH­AGYA scheme, the Deputy Chief Minister was informed that sur­vey in respect of all the param­eters have been completed and necessary care has been taken for identification of the beneficia­ries, who stand identified with the cooperation of the local repre­sentatives of the area.

The Deputy Chief Minister stressed on better coordination and corporation between the de­partment and the executing agen­cies to achieve set targets and to create better power infrastruc­ture across the state.

The Meeting was also in­formed about the first of its kind mobile application in the country namely ‘Urja Vistar’ developed by the department aimed to pro­vide the direct interface to the public. The application will sim­plify the survey process for iden­tifying un-electrified households and ensure authentic reporting of the beneficiaries. Even the household located in highly inac­cessible areas having low inter­net connectivity can also share their details, electrification sta­tus by simply sending a text mes­sage to register their household details. (GNS)