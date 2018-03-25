2 Professors Suspended 

"Pending inquiry into the matter, Jahangir Ahmad Rather and Rayees Ahmad Sheikh, Assistant Professors in GDC Boys Pulwama are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect".
Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir government suspended two Assistant Professors and also issued show-cause notice to Principal of a Degree college in Pulwama district, officials said here on Saturday.
They said Principal Secretary, Higher Education department, Asgar H Samoon has ordered suspension of two Assistant Professors posted at the Government Degree College (GDC), Pulwama for their unauthorised absence from duty.
The order said "Pending inquiry into the matter, Jahangir Ahmad Rather and Rayees Ahmad Sheikh, Assistant Professors in GDC Boys Pulwama are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect".
The Director colleges have been asked to serve a showcase notice to Bashir Ahmad Mir, Principal GDC Pulwama for not reporting the unauthorised absence of both the professors to administrative department.
The order further said that director colleges in higher education department has been asked to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and furnish recommendations to administrative department within a week's time.
