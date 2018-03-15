2 Persons Killed In Pattan Accident 

Reports said that the accident took place at Hamray along the Srinagar-Baramula highway when a speedy truck bearing registered number JK05C-6168 hit the Santo car bearing registration number JK09-8208.
Srinagar: Two persons were killed in a road mishap at Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday evening.
In the mishap, two persons travelling in the Santro car injured critically. The passerby took the duo to nearby hospital where doctors declared both of them dead.
A Police officer concerned while confirming the mishap said that a case was registered and further investigations into the incient have been launched.
He identified the deceased as Aashiq Ahmed War son of Sanawallah War and Azad Ahmed Pir son of Mohammad Amin Peer both residents of Nowgam Handwara. (GNS)
