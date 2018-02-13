2 militants Killed In Sopore Mishap

Police has registered a case in this regard.
Baramulla—Two militants including Chotana Dujana, Lashker-e-Toiba Commander for North Kashmir, were killed in accident at Sopore in Baramulla district.
A police officer said that Dujana, a resident of Pakistan, along with a local militant were riding a motorbike (JKO5F-0794) which skidded of the road amid snowfall, leading to on the spot death of a Pakistani militant and injuries to local Owaise Ahamd Mir (22) son of Bashir Ahmed Mir of Brath Sopore.
He was rushed to Sub District Hospital Sopore where from he was referred Srinagar hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
Meanwhile Police has registered a case in this regard.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.