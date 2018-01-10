2 militants, 9 OGWs arrested in Sopore: Police

Sopore—At least eleven Over Ground Workers (OGW) including two active militants were Tuesday arrested by the Police in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police claimed.

Addressing a presser here at Sopore, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sopore, Harmeet Singh Mehta told reporters that they have arrested eleven OGW’s including two active militants in Sopore, asserting that at least 15-20 militants are active in Sopore.

The SSP said that the arrests were made in a joint operation by MARCOS, CRPF and Police at Watlab area of Bandipora.

“The mission of the arrested persons was to motivate youth in north Kashmir towards militancy ranks,” he said.

He said that the two arrested Hizb militants identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Chopan @ Haroon son of Ghulam Mohammad Chopan resident of Wagad Tral, Shija _ul_din Shiekh son of Ghulam Mahiddin Shiekh resident of Dadsara Tral, were active in south Kashmir since long.

He said that the nine OGW’s were identified as Irshad Ahmed Lone Son of Ab Rashid Lone resident of Seer Tral, Humaiz resident of Kupwara, Tajamul Islam Shah son of Mohammad Maqbool Shah resident of Dangerpora Sopore, Syed Tamiz u din son of Syed Mohiuddin resident of Dangerpora Sopore, Ghulam Nabi Mir son of Mohammad Akbar Mir resident of Iqbal Nagar Sopore, Mudasir Ahmed Mir son of Mohammad Akbar Mir resident of Iqbal Nagar Sopore, Saleem Ahmed Beigh son of Mushtaq Ahmed Beigh resident of Sheikh Sahib Sopore, Muzamil Ahmed Ganie son of Ghulam Hassan Ganai resident of Shiekh Sahib Sopore and Showket Ahmed Kaboo son of Ali Mohammad Kaboo resident of Arampora Sopore.

He said that the arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession which includes one AK 47 rifle, AK Magazine one, AK rounds 15, One pistol, Pistol Magazine one, Pistol rounds 03, and hand grenade one, while incriminating documents, letter pads, posters, recruitment forms, mobile phones of Hizb militant and Jaish militant outfit were recovered from them.

He said a case under FIR no 10/2018 under section 7/25 has been registered in police station Sopore and further investigation is going on.

Asked about the number of militants present in Sopore, SSP said “15-20 militants are active in part of Sopore belt.”