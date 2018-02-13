2 LeT Militants Killed As Karan Nagar Encounter Ends After 27 Hours

CRPF Trooper Dead; Cop Injured
Srinagar—Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants holed up in a building in Srinagar’s Karannagar area were killed on Tuesday following an encounter lasting nearly 27 hours. The encounter began early Monday morning after two militants made a failed attempt to attack a CRPF camp.
A police spokesman in a statement issued here said that on February 12 early in the morning at 4:30 am, one alert CRPF sentry of 23 Bn. HQ Karan Nagar spotted two militants carrying pithu bags and armed with AK-47 rifles.
He said the alert sentry opened fire due to which militants fled towards the nearby locality and at 10:00 a.m. during search operation in the area near Gole Market Karan Nagar , joint team of police and CRPF was fired upon by these militants who were hiding in an under construction multi-storied building, ensuing an encounter.
“The encounter concluded today afternoon. In the encounter two militants were killed whose identity is being ascertained. Both these militants belonged to LeT outfit as per the incriminating material recovered from them,” he said. During the encounter, a CRPF personnel identified as constable Mohammad Mujazhid Khan son of Abdul Khair Khan of Arah State Bihar of 49 Bn CRPF was killed and one J&K police personnel, Javid Ahmad of District Police Srinagar suffered bullet injuries but his condition is stable.
“Two AK-47 rifles, 08 AK-47 magazines and other war like stores were recovered from the encounter site,” he said. While planning the operation due care was taken to avoid any collateral damage.
Police has registered a case and investigation is on, he added.
