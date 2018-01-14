2 labourers die of asphyxiation in Pulwama

The deceased identified as Nisar Ahmed son of Ali Shah and Muhammad Ashraf son of Muhammad Haleem were residents of Truklern Rajpora and had come in the town to work as labourers.
Pulwama—Two labourers were found dead inside their rented room in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district this morning.
The reason behind their death is due to asphyxiation.
The deceased identified as Nisar Ahmed son of Ali Shah and Muhammad Ashraf son of Muhammad Haleem were residents of Truklern Rajpora and had come in the town to work as labourers. On Friday night, the duo along with two more companions went to sleep while keeping a coal brazier (angithi) in their room to keep themselves warm.
"The duo had locked their windows and door and kept the angithi inside the room. The carbon monoxide emanating from the coal brazier led to their death. They died in the sleep while on their bed, covered in blankets," said a police official to CNS adding that two more persons were shifted to District Hospital Pulwama and they are stable.
The incident occurred at Dalipora Pulwama. “We have registered a case and investigation has been taken up,” said police official.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.