2 labourers die of asphyxiation in Pulwama

Pulwama—Two labourers were found dead inside their rented room in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district this morning.

The reason behind their death is due to asphyxiation.

The deceased identified as Nisar Ahmed son of Ali Shah and Muhammad Ashraf son of Muhammad Haleem were residents of Truklern Rajpora and had come in the town to work as labourers. On Friday night, the duo along with two more companions went to sleep while keeping a coal brazier (angithi) in their room to keep themselves warm.

"The duo had locked their windows and door and kept the angithi inside the room. The carbon monoxide emanating from the coal brazier led to their death. They died in the sleep while on their bed, covered in blankets," said a police official to CNS adding that two more persons were shifted to District Hospital Pulwama and they are stable.

The incident occurred at Dalipora Pulwama. “We have registered a case and investigation has been taken up,” said police official.