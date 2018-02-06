2 killed In Highway Accident 

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Maqbool Sofi son of Gulam Hassan Sofi R/O Kheribal Anantnag and Gowhar Hussian Khan son of Ghulam Rasool Khan R/O Kazibagh Anantnag.
Srinagar: Two residents of Anantnag district in south Kashmir died in a road mishap on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Monday, police said.
An official said that the duo were travelling in a car (bearing registration number JK 03 E 7060) which met with an accident Nachilana and rolled down into Bishlari nallah in the jurisdiction of Ramsoo police station.
Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.
The Chief Minister has directed the authorities to ensure that traffic laws are enforced on the roads with strict compliance.
