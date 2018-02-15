2 KAS Papers Postponed  

Srinagar: Citing closure of Srinagar-Jammu Highway, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) announced postponing of first two papers of KAS Mains Exam scheduled from Thursday.

“In view of the blockade of National Highway and other roads, it is hereby notified for the information of all the candidates that the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination-2016 papers scheduled to be held on 15th and 17th February (General Studies -Paper I & II, General English and Essay in English) are hereby postponed,” reads a notification issue here. However, it said that remaining schedule of Examination as notified on 7 November 2017 shall remain unchanged.

“The next date of Examination in respect of (General studies Paper I and II, General English and Essay in Engilsh) shall be notified separately,” the notification adds. The decision was taken at a full Commission of J&K Public Service Commission in its meeting held on Wednesday to review the arrangements made for conduct of examination, an official spokesman said in a statement issued here