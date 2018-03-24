2 JeM Militants Killed In Dooru

Srinagar—Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed in a brief gunfight overnight at Dooru area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday.

They that army’s 19 RR and SOG laid an ambush at Singh Check Shestergam village in Dooru following inputs about the movement of some militants last night.

A police spokesman in a statement issued here said the joint team of forces started searches at Singh Check Sheshtergam late last night and later a gunfight broke out with the hiding militants.

“Two militants have been killed and their bodies were recovered along with huge cache of incriminating material which include AK 47 rifles, grenades etc,” the spokesman said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that both the killed militants are from Pakistan. Further based on the seizures made from the spot and other incriminating materials collected so far have confirmed that the killed militants were a part of JeM outfit,” the spokesman said.

In the encounter no collateral damage took place and forces sanitized the area, the spokesman said.

In this connection, a case has been registered and investigation has been taken up under the relevant provisions of the law by the Police.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted at several areas including Dooru, Qazigund, Dialgam and Kulgam against the militant killings.

A complete spontaneous shutdown was observed in Anantnag during which shops and commercial establishments remained shut while transport was also affected. The shutdown was observed to mourn the death of the two militants.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people offered the funeral prayers of the slain militants at Khargund village of Dooru.

The train service to south Kashmir was suspended while as internet services were snapped in Kulgam and Anantnag districts soon after the encounter broke out last night.