2 Injured In Forces’ Firing In Srinagar Outskirts

Srinagar—Two persons were injured after army opened gunshots in HMT area of Srinagar outskirts on Saturday.
SSP Srinagar City Imtiaz Ismail Parray when contacted said what actually happened in HMT is a matter of investigation. However, SSP said army has stated that it had inputs about movement of militants in the area and fired when the vehicle did not stop despite being asked to do so.
“As per army there was input about movement of militants. It asked the vehicle to stop but instead it run away as such fired few rounds at them leading to the injuries to two persons”, SSP said.
He said that a case has been registered and further investigations are going on.
Meanwhile, panic gripped at Alyalpora area of Shopian district after SOG personnel opened some aerial shots in a bid to stop a moving vehicle.
“A vehicle was signalled to stop but the driver fled and the SOG personnel part of the naka party opened fire in an attempt to stop them”, a police officer said.
In the incident, no one was reported injured.
However, an alert was issued to trace out the suspected persons boarding in the vehicle, the officer said.
