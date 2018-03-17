2 Held With Hand Grenade 

Srinagar—Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two persons along with a hand grenade and other arms and ammunition in separate incidents of south Kashmir.

“Today at about 1300 hours, a police party deployed for law and order duties on National Highway near Padgampora noticed a suspicious movement of a person who was subsequently asked to stop. While the suspected person was trying to get some suspicious object out of his pocket, the police party overpowered him and carried out a personal search of the said individual,” a police spokesman said, adding that during the searches, 01 live hand grenade was recovered from his possession.

“On questioning, the said person was identified as Ajaz Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat resident of Dangerpora Padgampora. The individual was immediately taken into custody and a case FIR number 41 of 2018 under section 7/25 Arms Act was registered in Police Station Awantipora. The investigation into the matter has been taken up,” the spokesman said.

In another incident, the spokesman claimed that on specific input, security forces established special check points in the areas of Nillow, Kakran and Adijan (Kulgam). During checking at Takia Adijan area one suspect who was with a Chinese Pistol, One Magazine, 05 live rounds and ten thousand rupees (Indian currency) was apprehended, the spokesman said.

On questioning, the suspect revealed his identity as Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Rehman Mir resident of Bugam. Investigation conducted so far has revealed that the said individual is involved in subversive activities, the spokesman said.

In this regard, a case FIR number 17/2018 under section 13, 18, 20, 38, 39 ULA (P) Act, 307, 120-B RPC and 7/25 Indian Arms Act stands registered at Police Station D H Pora and investigation has been taken up, the spokesman added. (GNS)