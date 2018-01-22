2 Grenade Attacks Ahead Of Jan 26 In Valley;Cop,Civilian Injured

Srinagar—A civilian and a policeman were injured on Monday in two separate grenade attacks by militants in the Kashmir Valley, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade at a passing army vehicle at Drangbal near Pampore town on the highway but missed, and it exploded on the road, injuring a civilian passer-by, a police officer said.

Another explosion took place when militants hurled a grenade at Baramulla Police Station in north Kashmir; the grenade exploded injuring a constable, the officer said.

“Today in the evening, (militants) hurled a grenade on Police Station Baramulla, resulting in minor injuries to a police constable identified as Rafiq Ahmad resident of Devar Lolab who was performing his duties at the gate. The injured was shifted to the hospital for treatment,” a police spokesman said .

Immediately after the attack, Police along with army and CRPF cordoned off the area and search to nab the attackers. However no arrests were made, they said.

Police issues advisory

Ahead of January 26, the Jammu and Kashmir police, in an advisory, sought people's cooperation in view of heightened security arrangements and asked officials to maintain a vigil on possible “infiltration routes” to scuttle nefarious designs of “anti-national elements.”

"All Station House Officers and in-charges of police posts have been directed to remain present in their respective jurisdiction round the clock," reads the advisory issued from police headquarters here.

"In-charge, border police posts have been directed to keep a vigil on infiltration routes used by anti-national elements in the past," it stated.

In the advisory, village defence committee members, numberdards, chowkidars have been directed to cooperate with the police for the safety and security especially in view of forthcoming Republic Day celebrations and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the IB and LoC.

"Keeping in view the forthcoming Republic Day, present security scenario in the state and impending threats from anti-national elements, some checking and frisking points have been established in Jammu City as well as rural areas for the security and safety of the public.

"The people are requested to cooperate with the police and do not feel the step as harassment by the police," the advisory said.

The police requested the managements of all schools not to allow any stranger in the premises and take necessary precautionary measures.

It said the police are available round-the-clock and people can share any information at any time by dialling emergency number 100.