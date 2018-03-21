2 FCSCA Officials Booked

Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) today registered a case against two government officials for alleged misappropriation of over Rs 19 lakh in Kishtwar district.

The case was registered against then Assistant Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) department, Kishtwar Zaffarullah Batt and Tehsil supply officer (TSO) Saroop Chand after screening of the records, an official spokesman said.

He said the screening was conducted following allegations of misappropriation of freight charges of food grains by Chand during his posting as TSO padder between May, 2008 to August, 2010.

The screening revealed that Chand and Batt in connivance prepared forged record by showing the disbursement of the amount among the people, who were not found during the probe, the spokesman said.

He said the officials in sheer abuse of their official position and under a criminal conspiracy misappropriated the amount, causing huge loss to the state exchequer.

The investigation of the case has been taken up, the spokesman added.