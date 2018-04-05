2 CRPF men among 6 killed in mishaps

Srinagar—Three members of a family from Sopore and two CRPF men from Anantnag were among six persons killed in separate road accident in south Kashmir on Wednesday.

A couple and their 3-year old child died while their 18-months old baby was injured in a road mishap at Letpora along Srinagar-Jammu highway on Wednesday wee hours.

A police officer said that a new Alto car (yet to be registered) rammed into a truck (PB0-6N2267) which was parked on road side at Letpora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir.

In the mishap, three persons travelling in the car died on the spot and another suffered injuries while the driver had a miraculous escape, the office said.

Soon after getting the information about the tragic accident, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

The deceased have been identified as Ghulam Nabi Dar (40), his wife Jawahara Begium (35), their son Nasir Dar (3) of Hatlungoo Sopore. The injured has been identified as Yasir Dar (18-months old).

They were returning from Jammu when the mishap occurred

“A case under FIR number 51 / 2018/ u/s 279, 304 A RPC was registered in police station Awantipora and further investigations taken up,” the officer said.

“Today at about 1850 hrs while the troops were being de-inducted from Hiller Kokernag area, one CRPF vehicle of 164 Bn F coy met with an accident as the driver lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle turned turtle,” a police spokesman said.

In the accident, he said, two CRPF personnel were killed and identified them as Head Constable Nisar Wani of Verinag and citable Riyaz Ahmad of Kokernag.

“Furthermore one constable was also injured who has been shifted to hospital for treatment,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, in another mishap at Digdol area of Ramban along Srinagar-Jammu highway, a shooting stone hit a vehicle resulting in injuries to two persons.

Both the injured namely Barak Bilal (23) a resident of Sanant Nagar, Srinagar and Dawood Rashid (22), a resident of Khanqah, Srinagar taken to nearby hospital where Bilal was declared brought dead on arrival.