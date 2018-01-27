2 Cops Injured In Sopore Grenade Attack

SSP Sopore Harmeet Singh said that militants lobbed two grenades on Police station Warpora, resulting in minor injuries to two personnel. The injured have been hospitalized.
Srinagar—Two policemen were injured on Saturday in a grenade attack in Warpora village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
SSP Sopore Harmeet Singh said that militants lobbed two grenades on Police station Warpora, resulting in minor injuries to two personnel. The injured have been hospitalized.
Government forces launched a manhunt to nab the assailants and cordoned off the whole area after the attack.
Four policemen were killed in a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion on June 6, which had been planted by suspected militants, in the Sopore. The explosion had taken place at Gole Market, where people were observing a strike. There was heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces in the town at the time of the incident, to maintain normalcy and prevent any protests.
