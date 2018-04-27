2 Civilians Killed In Indian LoC Firing: Pak

The Indian Army, meanwhile, accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire.
Islamabad—Pakistan Thursday claimed that Indian forces fired across the Line of Control, killing two civilians and wounding two others.
Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that Indian troops this morning resorted to "unprovoked firing" in Thub and Banchiran sub sectors of Padhar Sector and targeted village Bramla.
Two civilians were killed and two others, including a woman, injured in the firing, he added.
Pakistani Army today violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir with mortar shells and gunfire, the army said.
"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 0830 hours today in Sunderbani sector along LoC," an Army officer said.
The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively, he said.
There has been a spurt in the ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir this year, resulting in the death of 30 persons, including 16 security personnel, in over 650 such incidents.
