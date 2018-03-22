18 years on, justice eludes families of Chatiisingpora massacre

Anantnag— Even after passing of eighteen years since Chittisinghpora massacre, members of Sikh community allege that the government has failed to crack the case.

Chattisingpora massacre incident took place on 20 march 2000 in a small hamlet some 70 kms from the summer capital, Srinagar when unknown gunmen’s in army fatigue barged into the houses in chattisingpora and ordered all the Sikh men and boys to assemble at the village Gurduwara before indiscriminately firing at them killing 34 persons. Ahead of this incident US President Bill Clinton was on a visit to New Delhi.

Gyani Singh while recounting the horrifying incident said that they are still living under constant threat as the government has shown their back in conceding their demands for probe.

“We don’t know who was behind the killings. It has been 18 years since the incident took place but the only grudge is that we have not been heard and merely assured that enquiry will be conduct”, Added that they are afraid to move out of their homes after dusk.

“Although the government after the episode of Chittisinghpora killed five persons at Pathribal in staged encounter and held them responsible for the massacre but later on the claim of the government was nullified after the persons killed proved to be innocent. This has made us apprehensive that the culprits are being shielded, we don’t know who was behind the killings even after a gap of two decades”, said another community member wising not anonymity. the government is doing injustice with our community. “Both the union and state government tried to hush up the matter and this non-seriousness has exposed them to its fullest”. He added.

On the 18th anniversary of the massacre, a remembrance meet was held at the local Gurduwara in Chattisinghpora where men, women and children offered prayers for the victims.

Every year this day is being mourned by the community as a ‘black day’ and remembered their beloved ones who were brutally murdered.