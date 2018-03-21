18 KAS, IAS Officers Shifted

Jammu—The Cabinet which met here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti ordered transfers and postings of 18 IAS and KAS officers in state administration with immediate effect. . Sheetal Nanda, IAS(JK:2006), Deputy Commissioner, Samba, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. The officer will look after the charge of Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Niraj Kumar, IAS(JK:2010), attached in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, is posted as Director, Indian System of Medicine, relieving Dr. Abdul Kabir Dar, Secretary (Technical) in the Health and Medical Education Department of the additional charge of the post.

Vikas Kundal, IAS(JK:2013), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kargil on the retirement on superannuation of Gulzar Hussain, KAS, on 31.03.2018.

Dr. Abdul Kabir Dar, Secretary (Technical) in the Health and Medical Education Department, holding additional charge of Director, Indian System of Medicine, is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Food Safety, relieving Dr. Pawan Kotwal, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department of the charge of the post.

Talat Parvez Rohella, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction. He will also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, relieving Khurshid Ahmad Shah, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department of the additional charge of the post.

. Reva Kumari, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Culture, is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Ladakh Affairs Department.

Nazim Zai Khan, KAS, Special Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi, is transferred and posted as Director, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing, J&K, vice Manzoor Ahmad Qadri.

Bashir Ahmad Dar, KAS, Special Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.

Rajesh Sharma, KAS, Director, Handloo, J&K, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Rajinder Singh Tara, KAS, Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba, vice . Sheetal Nanda, IAS.

Dr. Ravi Shanker Sharma, KAS, OSD with the Hon’ble Minister for Industries and Commerce, is transferred and posted as Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu, vice Rajinder Singh Tara.

Sajad Hussain Ganai, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, vice Talat Parvez Rohella.

Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, KAS, Director, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing, J&K, is transferred and posted as Director, Horticulture, Kashmir, vice Mohammad Hussain Mir, KAS, who will await further orders of posting in the General Administration Department. Rubina Kounsar, KAS, awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration Department, is posted as Director, Handloo, J&K, vice Rajesh Sharma.

Mohammad Qasim Wani, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Baramulla, is transferred and posted as Director, Social Welfare, Kashmir, vice Hashmat Ali Yatoo, KAS, who will await further orders of adjustment in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Sudershan Kumar, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Lakhanpur-Sarthal, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. Rakesh Kumar Srangal, KAS, Additional Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, is transferred and posted as Director, School Education, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Rajesh Sharma, KAS, Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department.

2 IAS Officers, 5 Directors Promoted

The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday accorded sanction to the promotion of IAS officers of 1995 batch—Rohit Kansal and Shailendra Kumar to the Higher Administrative Grade (HAG) of IAS with immediate effect.

Consequent upon their promotion to the HAG of IAS, Rohit Kansal and Shailendra Kumar have been designated as Principal Secretaries to Government in their respective departments.

The Cabinet also accorded sanction to the promotion of Dr T S Ashok Kumar, IFS to the posts of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in the pay scale of Rs 67,000-79000 (HAG) with effect from Rs09.02.2018 on proforma basis.

The Cabinet accorded sanction to the promotion of five Directors including A K Gandotra, Mohammad Ismail Teli, Satvir Kour Sudan, Tariq Ahmad Khan and S Bilal Ahmad as Director Generals in the Planning, Development & Monitoring Department in the Super Time Scale of Rs 37,400-67000 with GP of Rs 10,000.

Cabinet approved re-designation of Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Director Youth Services & Sports J&K and Mir Tariq Ali, Director, Sericulture J&K, holding Super Time Scale of KAS, as Director Generals in their respective departments, till such time they hold these posts.

Cabinet also accorded sanction to the promotion of three Private Secretaries of J&K Head of Department (Gazetted) Service namely Mohammad Ayub Dar, Brij Krishen Bhat and Sat Paul Sharma as Senior Private Secretaries, in the pay band of Rs 15,600-39,100 with GP of Rs 6600 w.e.f 5.3.2018.

The Cabinet also accorded in principle sanction to the adoption of the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (WBCIS) in respect of Horticulture Crops viz Apple, Saffron, Mango and Litchi for the State of Jammu and Kashmir in addition to “Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana” (PMFB) as per the operational guidelines of the scheme circulated by the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Government of India w.e.f Kharif 2016 and for implementation in the State by the Agriculture Production Department.

Cabinet directed the Agriculture Production Department to concretize the scheme in consultation with the Finance and the Planning Development & Monitoring Department before its final roll out.

WBCIS uses weather parameters as “proxy” for crop yields in compensating the cultivators for deemed crop losses. Pay-out structures are developed to the extent of losses deemed to have been suffered using the weather triggers.

The objective of WBCIS is to provide insurance coverage and financial support to the farmers in the event of failure of any of the notified crop as a result of adverse weather incidences including deficit rainfall, excess rainfall, unseasonal rains, dry-spell, wind etc.

The Cabinet also accorded sanction to the creation of three posts in the Super Time Scale of J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service in the pay band of Rs 37,400-67,000 with GP of Rs 10,000, taking the number of posts in the Special Scale and Super Time Scale of the service to 38 and 7 respectively.