17 new GDCs approved for uncovered areas: Govt

Srinagar—The Minister for Education, Syed Mohammad Al­taf Bukhari informed the House that the government has sanc­tioned opening up of 17 new col­leges which shall be established in the uncovered areas of the state. The location details for setting up of the newly sanctioned colleges are being worked out by the Edu­cation Department, he added.

Replying to a question of legisla­tor Choudhary Qamar Hussain in the Legislative Assembly today, the Minister said that the department's endeavour is to commence the aca­demic activities soon in these col­leges. He, however, said the opening up of new colleges at a particular place/area shall be the subject to the availability of requisite land and feasibility of demand which includes the sufficient number of feeding Higher Secondary Schools.

“The priority will be given to un­covered Assembly segments which are presently devoid of such facil­ity”, he added.

With regard to another part of the main question, the Minister informed that presently 6 Govern­ment Degree Colleges are function­al in the district Rajouri and there is no proposal to establish a new Degree College in the district.

Responding to another query of the Legislator, the Minister informed that at present there is no proposal to establish Cluster University in Pir Panchal and Chenab regions.