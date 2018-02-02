164 Cases Of Braid Chopping, Only 3 Arrests

Jammu—Srinagar district recorded highest number of braid chopping incidents among 164 witnessed last year in Kashmir Valley, the ruling PDP-BJP government said on Thursday. The government also revealed that only three arrests were made.

In a written reply to clubbed questions by Opposition National Conference members— Altaf Ahmad Wani, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar and Abdul Majid Bhat (Larmi)—Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that highest number of braid chopping incidents, 38, took place in police district Srinagar, followed by Anantnag (26), Kulgam (25), Budgam (22), Pulwama (12), Bandipora (10), Baramullla (9), Ganderbal (6), Awantipora (5), Shopian (5), Kupwara (5) and Handwara (1).

Mehbooba, who is also state’s Home minister responded in negative to questions whether government has announced the compensation to the victims and that young boys were unnecessarily being harassed and arrested by the Police, SOG and Army and booked under Public Safety Act.

She said two persons—Mohammad Aslam Shah son of Abdul Gani Shah and Aadil Ahmad Shah son of Abdul Hamid Shah, both residents of Bamroda Khag, Budgam, were arrested in case (FIR No. 214/2017) of Police Station Ganderbal. Besides, she said, a lady Mst. Zareefa daughter of Mohammad Ibrahim Khan of Shalkoote Balhama Baramulla was also arrested in case (FIR No. 189/2017) of Police Station Saddar, Srinagar. “The Challan in both the cases has been produced before Court of law,” she added.