‘14,460 bunkers for civilians’

New Delhi—The government has approved construction of 14,460 bunkers for the protection of the people living in forward areas.
GoI Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said the home ministry recently approved a proposal for construction of 14,460 bunkers to mitigate the hardships of the people living along the International Border and the Line of Control due to cross-border firing.
"These include 1,431 large community bunkers and 13,029 individual bunkers in the districts of Samba, Jammu, Kathua, Poonch and Rajouri.
The project is being implemented by the Jammu and Kashmir government," he told the Lok Sabha while replying to a written question.
At least four BSF personnel were killed in firing by Pakistan last month. (PTI)
