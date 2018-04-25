14 Officers Transferred

Jammu—The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered transfer and postings with immediate effect o 14 officers, four of the IAS.

According to an order issued by the government, Hilal Ahmad Parray (IAS--JK:2001), Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Technical Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty in the General Administration Department.

Mohammad Javed Khan (IAS --JK:2005), awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration

Department, has been posted as Secretary to the Government, Technical Education, Youth Services and Sports Department.

Sarmad Hafeez (IAS JK:2009), Managing Director, J&K Tourism Development Corporation also looking after the charge of Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department, has transferred and posted as

Special Secretary to the Government, Information Department. He will also look after the charge of Administrative Secretary, Information Department.

Shah Faesal (IAS (JK:2010), Managing Director, J&K State Power Development Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.

Javed Ahmad Panzoo (IFS), Director, Soil and Water Conservation, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department, on ex-cadre basis.

M.D. Khan (KAS), Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department.

Dr. Abdul Rashid (KAS), Labour Commissioner, J&K holding additional charge of Secretary to the

Government, Information Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Mohammad Saleem Shishgar (KAS), Secretary in the Planning, Development and Monitoring

Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Culture Department.

Veer Ji Hangloo (KAS), Director, Social Welfare, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, ICDS, J&K, vice G.A. Sofi.

Bashir Ahmad Khan (KAS0, Chief Executive Officer, J&K Building and Other Construction

Workers Welfare Board, has been transferred and posted as Labour Commissioner, J&K, vice Dr. Abdul Rashid.

“He will continue to hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, J&K Building and Other

Construction Workers Welfare Board, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”

Dr. Bharat Bushan (KAS), awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Director, Social Welfare, Jammu, vice Mr. Veer Ji Hangloo.

G.A. Sofi, Mission Director, ICDS, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Secretary (Technical) in the Transport Department. Shafat Sultan, awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Mission Director, ICPS.

Syed Abul Qasim, Joint Commissioner(Administration) in the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, under orders of transfer as Chief Executive Officer/Secretary, KVIB, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Horticulture Produce, Marketing and Processing Corporation