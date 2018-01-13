1225 Lecturer, 3126 Teacher Posts Vacant

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday revealed that there at least 2581 General line teacher posts and 545 vacancies of SSA Teachers and a total number of 3126 teacher posts vacant in Kashmir valley alone while as 1225 such posts were available for lecturers.

The minister for Education Altaf Bukhari said in a written reply to a question tabled by MLA Abdul Majeed Padder.

Interestingly, the government details reveal that the summer capital, Srinagar, has most of the vacant posts of teachers which account at 717 including 661 general line teachers. Leh has lowest, it added.

The government said that 1225 lecturer posts were still vacant in Valley in various disciplines under direct recruitment/promotion quota. “632 posts are that of promotion quota.”

“Besides, 1059 posts of 10+2 lecturers of various disciplines under direct recruitment quota were referred to PSC in 2016 for selection,” the government said. “Selection and appointment orders in respect of 915 candidates have been made,” it added.