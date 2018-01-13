1225 Lecturer, 3126 Teacher Posts Vacant

“Besides, 1059 posts of 10+2 lecturers of various disciplines under direct recruitment quota were referred to PSC in 2016 for selection,” the government said. “Selection and appointment orders in respect of 915 candidates have been made,”
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday revealed that there at least 2581 General line teacher posts and 545 vacancies of SSA Teachers and a total number of 3126 teacher posts vacant in Kashmir valley alone while as 1225 such posts were available for lecturers.
The minister for Education Altaf Bukhari said in a written reply to a question tabled by MLA Abdul Majeed Padder.
Interestingly, the government details reveal that the summer capital, Srinagar, has most of the vacant posts of teachers which account at 717 including 661 general line teachers. Leh has lowest, it added.
The government said that 1225 lecturer posts were still vacant in Valley in various disciplines under direct recruitment/promotion quota. “632 posts are that of promotion quota.”
“Besides, 1059 posts of 10+2 lecturers of various disciplines under direct recruitment quota were referred to PSC in 2016 for selection,” the government said. “Selection and appointment orders in respect of 915 candidates have been made,” it added.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.