12 Militants, 3 Soldiers Killed in Day Long Clashes In South Kashmir

Srinagar— At least twelve militants and three soldiers were killed in three separate encounters in south Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag districts on Sunday. Four civilians were also killed and over a hundred suffered injuries in day-long clashes which broke out between protesters and armed forces in many parts of South Kashmir.

Director General of Police SP Vaid confirmed the killing of 12 militants and three army men. He also confirmed the killing of four civilians.

“Encounter concluded. One more militant body recovered from Shopian encounter site. In all 12 militants neutralised (one more being ascertained), 3 soldiers killed and 1 militant caught alive. It’s unfortunate that stone pelting around encounter site cost 4 civilian deaths,” tweeted Vaid.

According to police sources, pursuing credible leads about the presence of militants, government forces started a search operation in Draghad and Kachdoora areas of Shopian district.

While the searches were going on, the hiding militants fired upon the search parties, ensuing encounters at both the sites.

Dragad Encounter

Official sources said that seven militants were killed and two soldiers were injured in a gun battle which started at Dragad late Saturday night and continued for several hours before it concluded at around Sunday afternoon.

The slain militants have been identified as Adil Ahmed Thoker of Humhuna, Nazim Dar of Nagbal, Ubaid Shafi Malla of Trenz, Yawar Itoo of Safanagri, Rayees Ahmed Thoker of Padarpora, Zubair Turay of Shopian and Ashfaq Malik of Pinjura.

According to Police, apparently, the militant group had joined HM in the summer of 2017 and were involved in series of cases of attacks on forces; the killing of Lt. Umer Fayaz is one among them.

The bodies of the slain militants were handed over to families for their last rites.Thousands of people later attanded the last rites of the slain militants at their native villages

Kachdora Encounter

At Kachdora, four militants and three soldiers were killed in the fierce gun battle which also started last night and continued for a longer period and ended late in the afternoon on Sunday.

"Two of the killed militants have been identified as Ishfaq Thokar resident of Paddarpora Shopian, Aitmad Hussain Dar resident of Amshipora, Shopian, while the identity of the other two is being ascertained," said a police official.

"All of them are understood to be part of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit. Pertinently Ishfaq Thoker was a key element of HM involved in several attacks on government forces," he added

Three army men were also killed during the firefight.

Several houses as per local sources were completely damaged in the gunfight.

Dialgam, Anantnag

At Dialgam Anantnag one militant Rouf Bashir Khanday was killed and another militant Imran Rasheed surrendered during the gunfight.

SSP Anantnag Altaf Khan said that a joint team of police, army’s 19 and CRPF launched a cordon at Brunty Dialgam village during the intervening night of March 31/ April 1.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire and triggering off an encounter, SSP said.

“One militant Rouf Bashir Khanday was killed and another militant Imran Rashid has been captured alive during the operation,” SSP said.

Rouf Ahmad Khanday Son of Bashir Ahmad Khanday, a resident of Dehruna village of Dooru Anantnag had announced his joining Hizb ul Mujahideen and his photographs wielding Ak 47 went viral in last week of March. The photograph had his code name Umar Hayat and joining “active date” 4/02/2018.

The picture also depicted that he was a graduate (B.A) and 15 chapters (Paras) of Quran ‘Hafiz’.

In the gunfights household goods and other items worth lakhs of rupees were damaged, locals alleged.

GOC, DGP addressed a joint Press Conference

Earlier GOC 15 Corps Lt General AK Bhatt and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid addressed a joint press conference at Victor Force headquarters at Awantipura.

Lt Gen A K Bhatt, termed it one of the biggest operations in recent times and said the death of Lt Umar Fayaz, who was killed in Shopian last year, had been avenged.

"Among the militants killed are Ishfaq Malik and Rayees Thokar. They were responsible for his death," Bhatt said.

Umar Fazyaz, 22, was reportedly assassinated by militants in May last year. His body was found with bullet wounds in the Hermain area of Shopian district in south Kashmir.

The DGP also made a special mention of an SSP's efforts to convince a militant to surrender during the Dialgam encounter.

Meanwhile, four civilians were also killed and over a hundred suffered injuries in day-long clashes which broke out between protesters and armed forces in many parts of South Kashmir.