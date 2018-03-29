100 trees cut down in Budgam, Patrwari suspended, one arrested

Official sources said that around 90 to 100 trees were found cut on Wednesday morning by unknown persons on state land in Wahabpora area of Soibugh.
Srinagar—Police on Wednesday arrested one person while as government suspended a revenue official after nearly a hundred wall nut trees were cut down at Wahabpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
Official sources told news agency GNS that around 90 to 100 trees were found cut on Wednesday morning by unknown persons on state land in Wahabpora area of Soibugh.
As the locals spotted it, they informed the local revenue department about the incident following which the Tehsildar concerned reached the spot and prepare the ground report.
The Tehsildar later apprised higher-ups. It has been learnt that the authorities later ordered the suspension of the concerned Patwari.
SSP Budgam Tejinder Singh while confirming the incident told GNS that an FIR (No. 57/2018) under RPC section 436-A was registered in police station Soibugh.
The case was filed after the concerned Tehsildar approached the police with a written report regarding the incident and subsequently, the police swung into action.
“So far a person has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident,” SSP said, adding that the investigations are underway to nab the persons behind the incident. (GNS)
