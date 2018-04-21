Young entrepreneur mulling to set up Kashmir Society in New Delhi

Srinagar— Young property dealers from Valley are planning to establish ‘Kashmir Society’ in Indian capital New Delhi that will be exclusively reserved for the people of Kashmir.

A budding entrepreneur Rizwan Khan who is a property dealer as well as promoter has named his new enterprise as ‘edraaal’ and when asked how he decided to come up with such a name which doesn’t give a good impression, Khan says he wants to restore the credibility of this business in Kashmir Valley.

“We have shown boldness by choosing the name ‘edraaal’ to restore the significance of this business. We have gone ‘e’ (electronic) because we want transparency in our business. We operate through our websitewww.edraaal.com where anybody can upload their properties. Our involvement is least in the business and we do believe in transparency,” says Rizwan Khan.

Khan who has done MBA and hails from Chattabal area of Srinagar city says that they want all property dealers to get connected with them. “We don’t want to isolate other property dealers and want to work together. We have chosen ‘e’ format to make our business global. Any seller who uploads property on our portal can find buyers all across globe. There are thousands of people from Kashmir who live outside and it is a good platform for them,” he says.

He says properties in Kashmir are bought or sold through conventional method that is ‘word of mouth’. This conventional method doesn’t bear good results as the reach is limited and besides, there is no transparency. Our method is a transparent one where buyers and sellers can directly interact with each other and besides it has a global reach.

While talking about his future plans, Rizwan Khan says that they are exclusively affiliated with Delhi and Haryan based Arsh Group and Arya Real Tech. “We are mulling to create a Kashmir Society in New Delhi with the help of Arsh Group. That Colony will be exclusively reserved for the people of Kashmir where they will get all the required facilities including a mosque. If this plan materializes, the colony for the people of Kashmir will be established by 2020,” Says Rizwan Khan. (CNS)