Yasin Malik, others released from central jail: JKLF

Delegation’s visit Khudwani, Soura
Srinagar—JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, vice chairman Mushtaq Ajmal and Zahoor Ahmad Butt along with APHC (M) leader Hilal Ahmad Waar have been released from central jail Srinagar today while as JKLF zonal president Noor Muhammad Kalwal, vice organizer Siraj ud din Mir, District President Baramullah Abdul Rashid Magloo still remain incarcerated at Srinagar central jail, Kreeri police station and Baramullah sub-jail respectively, a spokesman said.
Malik along with many others was arrested by police on 12th April 2018 and shifted to central jail Srinagar.
“Police has arrested JKLF activist Bilal Ahmad Dar of Nasrullah Pora second time within one week. Yesterday SHO Budgam had called Bilal Ahmad Dar and another JKLF activist Molvi Rashid to police station and after keeping them waiting for the whole day detained Bilal Ahmad Dar in the evening. Earlier on 7th April 2018, police had arrested the duo and released them after about four days of detention. Police is actually looking for Bilal Ahmad Dar’s Son and has arrested him in place of his son, which is highly unethical and condemnable,” JKLF spokesman said in a statement issued to KNS.
Senior vice chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Abdul Hamid Butt has called for a united protest against Indian atrocities and state sponsored terrorism against the people of Jammu Kashmir, during upcoming visit of Indian prime minister to United Kingdom on 18th April 2018.
Abdul Hamid Butt who has a distinction of being a close companion of father of Kashmiri nation Muhammad Maqbool Butt and close associate of late leader Aman-Ullah Khan, appealed Kashmiris living in United Kingdom(UK) to join hands and protest against ongoing oppression in Indian held Kashmir unleashed by occupational forces.
According to the statement, he said that at the eve of meeting between Indian premier Nerander Modi and his counterpart the prime minister of UK, Kashmiris living in UK should with one voice, protest against ongoing military oppression of India unleashed against the people of Indian held Kashmir.
He said that all Kashmiris rising above their party affiliations, ideological differences, personal grudges and petty differences should join hands together and protest with one voice against gross human rights violations by India in Jammu Kashmir.
JKLF leader said that India has declared a war on the people of Kashmir and Kashmiris youth are being targeted with bullets and pellets. “More than 30 young boys have fallen to the bullets of India during last one month and hundreds have been critically injured. Besides this, whole Kashmiri resistance leadership has been time and again incarcerated along with thousands of youth. Moreover we have seen an innocent girl Asifa from Kuthua being raped and killed by chauvinists and instead of providing her justice, BJP leaders and activists taking out protests in favor of her rapists and killers,” the statement added.
He said all this is making situation in Jammu Kashmir more volatile and is putting responsibility on our shoulders to remain united and protest against it.
He said that “situation demands that all Kashmiris working on diplomatic front should rise above their party and ideological affiliations and stay firm at the back of the oppressed brothers and sisters of Indian held Kashmir and enhance efforts to take forward our case before the international community.”
While directing the UK zone leaders and activists of JKLF to keep raising their voices for complete freedom of Jammu Kashmir, JKLF vice chairman asked them to stage peaceful protests against the repressive policies of Indian premier Nerander Modi against Kashmiris.
Meanwhile, a high level delegation comprising of district president Kulgam Abdul Sattar, Assadullah Sheikh, Nazir Ahmad, Muhammad Iqbal today visited Khudwani Kulgam and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of innocent Sharjeel Ahmad Sheikh.
JKLF delegation met with the family and prayed for their Sabr I Jamil.
Also JKLF has expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of Ghulam Rasool Giloo who was the brother in law of JKLF activist Mushtaq Ahmad Giloo of Anchar Soura.JKLF leaders Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, Bashir Ahmad Boya and Ghulam Muhammad Dar went to Anchar and participated in congregational prayers for the deceased
