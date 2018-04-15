Yasin Malik, others released from central jail: JKLF

Srinagar—JKLF chairman Mu­hammad Yasin Malik, vice chair­man Mushtaq Ajmal and Zahoor Ahmad Butt along with APHC (M) leader Hilal Ahmad Waar have been released from central jail Srinagar today while as JKLF zonal president Noor Muhammad Kalwal, vice orga­nizer Siraj ud din Mir, District Pres­ident Baramullah Abdul Rashid Magloo still remain incarcerated at Srinagar central jail, Kreeri police station and Baramullah sub-jail re­spectively, a spokesman said.

Malik along with many others was arrested by police on 12th April 2018 and shifted to central jail Srinagar.

“Police has arrested JKLF activist Bilal Ahmad Dar of Nas­rullah Pora second time within one week. Yesterday SHO Bud­gam had called Bilal Ahmad Dar and another JKLF activist Molvi Rashid to police station and af­ter keeping them waiting for the whole day detained Bilal Ahmad Dar in the evening. Earlier on 7th April 2018, police had arrested the duo and released them after about four days of detention. Police is actually looking for Bilal Ahmad Dar’s Son and has arrested him in place of his son, which is highly unethical and condemnable,” JKLF spokesman said in a state­ment issued to KNS.

Senior vice chairman of Jam­mu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Abdul Hamid Butt has called for a united protest against Indian atrocities and state spon­sored terrorism against the peo­ple of Jammu Kashmir, during upcoming visit of Indian prime minister to United Kingdom on 18th April 2018.

Abdul Hamid Butt who has a distinction of being a close com­panion of father of Kashmiri nation Muhammad Maqbool Butt and close associate of late leader Aman-Ullah Khan, ap­pealed Kashmiris living in United Kingdom(UK) to join hands and protest against ongoing oppres­sion in Indian held Kashmir un­leashed by occupational forces.

According to the statement, he said that at the eve of meeting be­tween Indian premier Nerander Modi and his counterpart the prime minister of UK, Kashmiris living in UK should with one voice, protest against ongoing military oppression of India un­leashed against the people of In­dian held Kashmir.

He said that all Kashmiris ris­ing above their party affiliations, ideological differences, personal grudges and petty differences should join hands together and protest with one voice against gross human rights violations by India in Jammu Kashmir.

JKLF leader said that India has declared a war on the people of Kashmir and Kashmiris youth are being targeted with bullets and pellets. “More than 30 young boys have fallen to the bullets of India during last one month and hun­dreds have been critically injured. Besides this, whole Kashmiri re­sistance leadership has been time and again incarcerated along with thousands of youth. Moreover we have seen an innocent girl Asifa from Kuthua being raped and killed by chauvinists and instead of providing her justice, BJP lead­ers and activists taking out pro­tests in favor of her rapists and killers,” the statement added.

He said all this is making situa­tion in Jammu Kashmir more vol­atile and is putting responsibility on our shoulders to remain united and protest against it.

He said that “situation de­mands that all Kashmiris work­ing on diplomatic front should rise above their party and ideolog­ical affiliations and stay firm at the back of the oppressed brothers and sisters of Indian held Kash­mir and enhance efforts to take forward our case before the inter­national community.”

While directing the UK zone leaders and activists of JKLF to keep raising their voices for com­plete freedom of Jammu Kash­mir, JKLF vice chairman asked them to stage peaceful protests against the repressive policies of Indian premier Nerander Modi against Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, a high level del­egation comprising of district president Kulgam Abdul Sattar, Assadullah Sheikh, Nazir Ah­mad, Muhammad Iqbal today visited Khudwani Kulgam and expressed solidarity with the be­reaved family of innocent Shar­jeel Ahmad Sheikh.

JKLF delegation met with the family and prayed for their Sabr I Jamil.

Also JKLF has expressed heart­felt grief and sorrow over the de­mise of Ghulam Rasool Giloo who was the brother in law of JKLF activist Mushtaq Ahmad Giloo of Anchar Soura.

JKLF leaders Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, Bashir Ahmad Boya and Ghulam Muhammad Dar went to Anchar and participated in congregational prayers for the deceased