Yasin Malik detained, shifted to central Jail

Before his arrest, JKLF chairman told media that Jammu Kashmir has been turned into a” police garrison” and “a big jail” where no one is allowed to move or speak freely.
Srinagar—Police on Wednesday arrested Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation front (JKLF) Mohammad Yasin Malik from his office and immediately shifted him to central jail Srinagar on a judicial remand.
A spokesman of JKLF said Police cordoned the JKLF office at Abi Guzar and arrested Malik.
He said JKLF district president Budgam Gulzar Ahmad Pahalwan has also been arrested by Budgam police in a nocturnal raid on his house.
He said that arresting people, placing them under house arrest, clamping curfews and restrictions has become the order of the day.
Malik said that so-called Rulers propagated sugarcoated slogans like healing touch, the battle of ideas and no bullet but talks and tried to deceive people by these catchphrases.
