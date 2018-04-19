World Heritage Day: Rare Kashmiri shawls displayed at SPS Museum

The exhibition was organized by Department of Archives Archaeology and Museums.
Srinagar—On the occasion of World Heritage Day, a special exhibition on the traditional and exquisite Kashmiri shawls was held at SPS Museum Lal Mandi.
Since the museum has preserved a rich legacy of Kashmir ’s olden arts and crafts, the most interesting post-medieval period craft consisted of its different types of shawls, which include Shah Passand Kani Shawls, Jamavers, embroidered Romals and Amlikiar Shawls. The earliest shawls housed in this museum dates from Afghan period late 17th century to 20th-century modern period.
Several rare shawls from the reserved Shawl collections of the museum, consisting of Kani and embroidery were displayed. The extremely rare shawl in embroidery which depicted the map of Srinagar city, made by the famous shawl artist Ghulam Ahmad Kaloo of Amda Kaddal Srinagar during Maharaja period was also displayed in the exhibition, besides the classical Shah Passand Shawls of the Afgan, Sikh, and Dogra period.
Thousands of visitors, which included the students of the reputed colleges and school of the Srinagar city visited the exhibition and took a keen interest in the exhibition. The museum administration had made elaborate arrangements for the event.
