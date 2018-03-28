Women’s College hosts 5th J&K Women Science Congress

Srinagar—The 5th J&K Wom­en Science Congress-2018 com­menced today at Government Col­lege for Women, M. A. Road here.

The Science Congress is being held under the ‘Emerging Trends in Science: Role of Women’ theme.

The inaugural function was at­tended by Vice Chancellor, Islam­ic University of Science & Tech­nology (IUST), Prof. Mushtaq A. Siddiqui, Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Sheikh Javid Ahmad, Professor and Head of Department, Department of Ob­stetrics and Gynecology, L. D. Hos­pital, Prof. (Dr.) Shahnaz Teng.

The three-day event covers around 20 sub-themes during which research scholars from different disciplines would pres­ent their papers.

Vice Chancellor IUST stressed on the need for institutional support to improve the standards of research and referred to some initiatives tak­en by IUST in this direction.

In his address, Vice Chancel­lor, Cluster University Srinagar underlined the contribution of women in administration, health, teaching and research. She hailed the initiative of the college and complimented the organizers of the Congress for their efforts.

Noted gynaecologist, Prof. (Dr.) Shahnaz Teng delivered the keynote address on the occasion. She emphasized on how women with intellect and emotions can achieve any goal. She laid stress on emotional quotient.

Principal, Women’s College said “The Congress aims at bringing the scholars together and share their projects and findings with each other. It will also provide an opportunity to our students to brush their shoulders with the scientists and scholars which in turn shall go a long way in developing research aptitude and scientific temper among them.”

Spelling out the objectives of the event, Organizing Secretary of the Congress and Head of De­partment Botany, Dr. Kausar Bhat highlighted the pivotal role played by women in different fields of science and technology.

The Congress aims to provide a platform to women scientists for interaction, promote re­search and development among women, and draw attention to emerging trends in science and role of women in promoting