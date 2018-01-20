Will welcome KPs with open arms: Mirwaiz

Addressing a Friday gathering at historic Jamia Majis here, Mirwaiz said KPs migration was a human issue and it makes all Kashmiris sad that they are away from their motherland and yearn to come back.
Srinagar: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday urged Kashmiri Pandits to return to their roots, assuring them that their Muslims of the Valley will welcome with them ‘open arms’.
Addressing a Friday gathering at historic Jamia Majis here, Mirwaiz said KPs migration was a human issue and it makes all Kashmiris sad that they are away from their motherland and yearn to come back.
On the 29th anniversary of Kashmiri Pandith communities’ migration from Kashmir, Mirwaiz once again appealed to them to return their homeland Kashmir, underling that they are part of “our joint ethos and culture and common past”. “They will always remain so.”
He said Kashmir belongs to them as much as it does to Muslims and “we want to share our future together.” He said “our demand” for the right of self- determination is for each inhabitant of J&K and they have an equal right to have their say in its future dispensation. Mirwaiz while terming the rape and murder of a minor bakerwal girl child in Kathua as barbaric and shameful act said, the callousness of those in charge not acting promptly in tracing the missing child for a week is condemnable.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.