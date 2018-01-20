Will welcome KPs with open arms: Mirwaiz

Srinagar: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday urged Kashmiri Pandits to return to their roots, assuring them that their Muslims of the Valley will welcome with them ‘open arms’.

Addressing a Friday gathering at historic Jamia Majis here, Mirwaiz said KPs migration was a human issue and it makes all Kashmiris sad that they are away from their motherland and yearn to come back.

On the 29th anniversary of Kashmiri Pandith communities’ migration from Kashmir, Mirwaiz once again appealed to them to return their homeland Kashmir, underling that they are part of “our joint ethos and culture and common past”. “They will always remain so.”

He said Kashmir belongs to them as much as it does to Muslims and “we want to share our future together.” He said “our demand” for the right of self- determination is for each inhabitant of J&K and they have an equal right to have their say in its future dispensation. Mirwaiz while terming the rape and murder of a minor bakerwal girl child in Kathua as barbaric and shameful act said, the callousness of those in charge not acting promptly in tracing the missing child for a week is condemnable.