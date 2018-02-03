Wildlife dept Protection celebrates ‘World Wetlands Day’

Srinagar—The Depart­ment of Wildlife Protection on Friday celebrated World Wet­lands Day at Tahira Khanam’s College of Educational Insti­tute Srinagar, located adjacent to World famous site Hokersar Wetland Reserve, Srinagar.

World Wetlands Day is cele­brated every year on 2nd Febru­ary to mark the date of adoption of the Convention on Wetlands in the Iranian city of “Ramsar” on the shores of the Caspian Sea. The standing committee of the Ramsar Convention on Wet­lands approved “Wetlands for Sustainable Urban Future” as a theme for World Wetlands day 2018 during its 53rd meeting.

This theme is selected to raise awareness and to highlight the vital roles of healthy Wetlands in reducing the impacts of extreme events such as floods, the role of Wetlands for replenishing drink­ing water, filter waste and im­prove water quality, improve ur­ban air quality, promote human well being, and enable people to earn a living.

The day was organised by the Wildlife Division-Kashmir of J&K Wildlife Protection De­partment in collaboration with an NGO named “National Soci­ety for Protection of water re­sources, Wetlands and forests”. The participants included stu­dents, Scholars, and volunteers from NGO’s various dignitar­ies and local people living on the fringes of Hokersar Wet­land Reserve. An impressive function was organised and intra and inter school debate competitions were organised.

On the occasion, Rashid Yahya Naqash (Conservator of Forests Wildlife)/Regional Wildlife Kashmir was the Chief Guest. He reflected the role of the Wetlands as a most productive life support system in the World and of immense socioeconomics, ecological importance to the mankind.

Head-Metrological Depart­ment Kashmir Region, Sonam Lotus highlightedthe impor­tance of the Wetlands in Kash­mir valley and their role for the sustenance of the endemic Flora &Fuana and for the up gradation of the water bodies in Kashmir Region.

The students from various schools threw light on the theme of the Wetlands and stressed for the measures to be adopted for the welfare of the Wetlands which are under tremendous pressure through anthropogenic and from natural vagaries. Prizes were distributed among the meritori­ous students who participated in debate competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Wildlife Warden Wetlands Division-Kashmir, Abdul Rouf Zargar highlighted the role of the Wetlands during floods and their importance for harbour­ing millions of Migratory birds during the winter season.

He also emphasised the role of the local people and the youth for the protection of the Wetlands which provide a livelihood for thousands of people in the valley.