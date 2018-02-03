Wildlife dept Protection celebrates ‘World Wetlands Day’

World Wetlands Day is celebrated every year on 2nd February to mark the date of adoption of the Convention on Wetlands in the Iranian city of “Ramsar” on the shores of the Caspian Sea. The standing committee of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands approved “Wetlands for Sustainable Urban Future” as a theme for World Wetlands day 2018 during its 53rd meeting.
Srinagar—The Department of Wildlife Protection on Friday celebrated World Wetlands Day at Tahira Khanam’s College of Educational Institute Srinagar, located adjacent to World famous site Hokersar Wetland Reserve, Srinagar.
World Wetlands Day is celebrated every year on 2nd February to mark the date of adoption of the Convention on Wetlands in the Iranian city of “Ramsar” on the shores of the Caspian Sea. The standing committee of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands approved “Wetlands for Sustainable Urban Future” as a theme for World Wetlands day 2018 during its 53rd meeting.
This theme is selected to raise awareness and to highlight the vital roles of healthy Wetlands in reducing the impacts of extreme events such as floods, the role of Wetlands for replenishing drinking water, filter waste and improve water quality, improve urban air quality, promote human well being, and enable people to earn a living.
The day was organised by the Wildlife Division-Kashmir of J&K Wildlife Protection Department in collaboration with an NGO named “National Society for Protection of water resources, Wetlands and forests”. The participants included students, Scholars, and volunteers from NGO’s various dignitaries and local people living on the fringes of Hokersar Wetland Reserve. An impressive function was organised and intra and inter school debate competitions were organised.
On the occasion, Rashid Yahya Naqash (Conservator of Forests Wildlife)/Regional Wildlife Kashmir was the Chief Guest. He reflected the role of the Wetlands as a most productive life support system in the World and of immense socioeconomics, ecological importance to the mankind.
Head-Metrological Department Kashmir Region, Sonam Lotus highlightedthe importance of the Wetlands in Kashmir valley and their role for the sustenance of the endemic Flora &Fuana and for the up gradation of the water bodies in Kashmir Region.
The students from various schools threw light on the theme of the Wetlands and stressed for the measures to be adopted for the welfare of the Wetlands which are under tremendous pressure through anthropogenic and from natural vagaries. Prizes were distributed among the meritorious students who participated in debate competition.
Speaking on the occasion, Wildlife Warden Wetlands Division-Kashmir, Abdul Rouf Zargar highlighted the role of the Wetlands during floods and their importance for harbouring millions of Migratory birds during the winter season.
He also emphasised the role of the local people and the youth for the protection of the Wetlands which provide a livelihood for thousands of people in the valley.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.