Wamiq Farooq's 8th death anniversary observed

‘Still waiting for justice: Father

Srinagar—Separatist lead­ers and family members of 7th class student, Wamiq Farooq who was killed in police action when a tear-smoke shell hit his head during the 2010 protest in old city Wednesday paid glow­ing tributes to him on his 8th death anniversary that was held at Eigh Martyrs Grave­yard here in Srinagar city.

Various separatist leaders in­cluding Javaid Ahmed Mir, Mu­hammad Yousuf Naqash, Shabir Ahmed Dar, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Imtiyaz Hyder, along with the family members and rela­tives of Wamiq Farooq assem­bled in the graveyard and offered congregational prayers there.

Wamiq’s father, Farooq Ah­mad told CNS that from past eight years they are following every procedure of the Judicia­ry and are pinning hopes on ju­dicial system of the State. “I be­lieve that judiciary will deliver justice in this case. I will contin­ue to fight till death against the accused cops responsible for the murder of my son,” Farooq said.

Pertinently, on the directions of court, two cops, Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdul Khaliq and SPO Muhammad Akram, were found guilty of culpable homi­cide were sent to judicial cus­tody, however, they were later bailed out by the court. (CNS)

