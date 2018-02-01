Wamiq Farooq's 8th death anniversary observed

‘Still waiting for justice: Father
Srinagar—Separatist leaders and family members of 7th class student, Wamiq Farooq who was killed in police action when a tear-smoke shell hit his head during the 2010 protest in old city Wednesday paid glowing tributes to him on his 8th death anniversary that was held at Eigh Martyrs Graveyard here in Srinagar city.
Various separatist leaders including Javaid Ahmed Mir, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Shabir Ahmed Dar, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Imtiyaz Hyder, along with the family members and relatives of Wamiq Farooq assembled in the graveyard and offered congregational prayers there.
Wamiq’s father, Farooq Ahmad told CNS that from past eight years they are following every procedure of the Judiciary and are pinning hopes on judicial system of the State. “I believe that judiciary will deliver justice in this case. I will continue to fight till death against the accused cops responsible for the murder of my son,” Farooq said.
Pertinently, on the directions of court, two cops, Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdul Khaliq and SPO Muhammad Akram, were found guilty of culpable homicide were sent to judicial custody, however, they were later bailed out by the court. (CNS)
