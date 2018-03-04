Vigilance Books KU VC 

KU clarifies
Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir vigilance organisation has registered a case against the vice-chancellor and other officials of the Kashmir University for allegedly making an illegally appointment in the varsity.
The State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) has registered a case against vice-chancellor Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi and other officers of the university for illegally and fraudulently making an appointment of a medical officer in the university, an official spokesman said.
The vice-chancellor and other officers of the Kashmir University in connivance with screening officer (Medical Superintendent of SMHS Hospital in Srinagar), who was nominated by the vice-chancellor, have selected and appointed an ineligible candidate, Dr Suraya Jan, to the post of medical officer illegally and fraudulently by abuse of their official position as public servants, he said.
The spokesman said that the appointment was made in response to an advertisement published by university authorities on December 11, 2014.
The candidate was not qualifying as per terms and conditions laid down in the advertisement notice, he said.
The commission of this act by the vice-chancellor, other officers and screening officer via-a-vis beneficiary disclose offences under Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006, the spokesman said.
He said that accordingly a case has been registered and investigation taken up.
This has reference to reports of filing of FIR by the Vigilance Organisation into the case of appointment of medical officer in the University of Kashmir. The University would like to clarify that the screening of applicants in the instant case was done by an external expert (in this case a medical superintendent of SMHS hospital), who was appointed by the former and not by the present vice-chancellor.
