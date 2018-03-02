Video Shows Jutt with Hizb militants

Srinagar—A fresh video of Naveed Jutt, the top Pakistan Lashkar militant who made a dramatic escape from a hospital in Srinagar in February, has surfaced. In the latest video, Naveed Jutt is seen in fatigues, an automatic rifle in his hand, walking up to a group of armed militants of the Hizbul Mujahideen in a forest area of the Valley.

Naveed alias Abu Hanzullah, 22, is accompanied by another militant is seen exchanging hugs with some Hibzul Mujahideen militants.

Police officials have refused to comment on the video saying they were verifying its veracity.

The video is believed to have been filmed somewhere in a forest area of south Kashmir, as Jutt had joined Saddam Padder in Pulwama after his escape from custody from the SMHS hospital on February 6.

The incident also confirms police suspicions that the lines between some of the militant groups were thinning.

Two cops, on escort duty with Jutt, were shot dead by the militant and his accomplices before he made good his escape.

Four people were arrested by police for facilitating Jutt's escape.

Naveed's escape was seen as an indictment of the security protocol at the Srinagar central jail.

A probe into Naveed Jutt's escape had revealed that the plan to get the Lashkar militant released had been in the works for four months. Police believe that the urgency to get the Lashkar commander out could have something to do with the success of security forces in eliminating the Lashkar's commanders Abu Qasim, Abu Dujana and Abu Ismail.

Naveed, who was arrested in 2014, was involved in several militant attacks in Kashmir, including one in which a teacher on election duty was killed. He is also believed to be behind the killing of at least seven policemen, including three near a court house in Pulwama.

Naveed Jutt is from Multan in Pakistan and was known to be close to Abu Qasim, who headed the militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba in Kashmir and was killed by security forces in 2015.(PTI)