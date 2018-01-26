Veeri unfurls tricolour in City

Srinagar—In connection with celebration of 69th Republic-Day, functions were held across Kashmir Division with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor on Friday.

The main function was held at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar in Srinagar where Minister for Revenue, Haj and Auqaf, Abdul Rehman Veeri unfurled the national flag and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of JK Police, JKAP, ITBP, BSF, CRPF,Fire and Emergency Services, Forest Protection Force, NCC cadets and students.

Among others, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Muneer Ahmed Khan, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, senior officers of civil administration, Police and Paramilitary Forces besides large gathering of people attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Veeri said that the present coalition Government has been striving hard for the resolution of all political issues through dialogue. “People have realized that violence only leads to destruction. The spirit behind formation of the present coalition government was to pull State out of uncertainty and violence through dialogue process,” he added.

The Minister said Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has been stressing for dialogue and reconciliation with stakeholders from day one. “Center acknowledged and understood his suggestions and appointed an interlocutor to start dialogue process in the state,” he added.

“We are hopeful that all shades of opinion in the State would join the peace process and would pull State out of all difficulties which would eventually form a roadmap.”

Expressing concern over the ceasefire violations on borders, Veeri said that borders can be made peaceful with the good relations between two neighbours.

The Minister also said that Chief Minister has granted general amnesty to 10,000 youth who were involved in different cases from 2008 to 2017.

To channelize the talent of youth, the Minister said that under the Chief Minister Super 50 coaching NIIT, IIT, IAS and KAS mentoring and coaching was facilitated. Besides for building basic sports infrastructure Government in one of the initiatives started construction of Bakshi Stadium on the pattern of FIFA.

“Indoor stadiums will be set up in all the districts of the valley under the Prime Ministers Reconstruction Programme at a cost of Rs 48 crore. The process of setting up these sports centres was expedited during Chief Ministers outreach programme.”

Veeri said 60,000 casual and other categories of workers were provided permanent employment. “It had become a social issue and our government initiated the process of regularizing their services.”

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan and ADG Muneer Ahmed Khan provided Rs 5000 each to the Deaf and Dumb students for their performances.