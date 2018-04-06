VC, KU meets Governor

Governor complimented VC, Faculty and students for the University securing the 47th position among the top 100 Universities in the country in the ranking done by Ministry of Human Resource Development under the National Institutional Ranking Framework.
Jammu—Dr. Khurshid Andrabi, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir met Governor N.N. Vohra, Chancellor of the University, and briefed him about certain issues relating to the University’s functioning.
Governor re-iterated his concern about the sustenance of the academic environment in the Campus and advised VC to early appoint respected Faculty members as Counsellors Mentors in every Department to maintain continuing close contact with the students and to particularly provide them all required help and guidance. Side by side, the teaching, examination and declaration of result schedules must not be delayed.
Governor stressed the crucial importance of all Faculty members remaining responsible for timely and satisfactorily completing the courses and effectively safeguarding their pupils from non-scholastic influences.
