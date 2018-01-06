Urs 'Dastgeer Sahab' concludes

Srinagar—The annual Urs in the memory of Sufi Saint Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jilani (RA) concluded on Friday while thousands of devotees amid chill offered congregational Friday prayers at Khanyar Srinagar.

Shortly after the Friday prayers the holy relics belonged to Dastgeer Sahab (RA) were exhibited to the devotees.

Hazrat Shiekh Syed Abdul Qadir Jilani also known as 'Ghaus-ul-Azam' or fondly called as 'Peer Dastgeer Sahib' is being revered by one and all across Jammu and Kashmir.

Devotees thronged the shrine in large number from different district of Valley.

The Urs that culminated on Friday marked a series of special prayers and lectures and preaches on the life of Hazrat Shiekh Abdul Qadir Jeelani.