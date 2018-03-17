Unauthorised Individuals Unjustified To Call For IHF Council Meet: Maulana Abbas

Srinagar—The chairman of the erstwhile ulama council of the Imam Hussain (AS) Hospital, Maulana Abbas Ansari, on Thursday said that handling the management and administration of the Hospital was the legal responsibility of its founder trustees, and only the founder trustees had the authority to summon the general council or any other body of the institution.

“Convening a session of the general council by unauthorised individuals has no legal and religious justification,” a statement quoting Maulana Abbas said.

Putting a serious question mark on the general council meeting proposed to be held on March 18, Maulana Abbas said that those who had given the call had neither the authority nor the jurisdiction to do so.

“A single individual cannot by himself revive a dissolved council, nor does he possess the authority to take any decisions with respect to the institution,” Maulana Abbas said.

“Two members of the erstwhile ulama council have passed away, and a third has not extended any cooperation despite strong entreaty,” he said.

“This has cast uncertainty over the future of the hospital, and necessitated the dissolving of its ulama council and handing the hospital over to impartial and non-partisan founder trustees,” he said.

“This had become imperative to prevent the institution from being used by some individuals and parties for their own vested interests,” he said.

“To hold the proposed session of March 18, the venue has been booked by one party while as the invitations for participation have been sent by another party. Invitees too are mostly the followers of the two groups,” he said.

“Therefore, members of the general council are requested to beware of these exploitative elements and defeat their nefarious designs,” he said.

“In any case, whatever be the outcome of the proposed session, finally the law will take its own course,” he said.