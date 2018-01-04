ULB daily wagers protest, demand regularization of services

They appealed authorities to include them and regularize their services on priority basis.
Srinagar—The daily rated consolidated paid workers of Municipal Councils and Committees Wednesday staged a protest here in Press Enclave Srinagar demanding their inclusion under SRO 520 on humanitarian grounds.
The protest was organized by Urban Local Bodies Employees United Forum with the support of EJAC and was led by Forum president Manzoor Ahmed Pampori.
“Government under SRO 520 have excluded us, despite the fact we have rendered more than 15 to 20 years of service in our institutions,” the protesters said.
They appealed authorities to include them and regularize their services on priority basis.
“We have been performing our duties honestly and with dedication and still our wages are not being released,” they added and sought intervention of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Finance Minister Dr Haseeb Drabu.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.