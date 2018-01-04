ULB daily wagers protest, demand regularization of services

Srinagar—The daily rated consolidated paid workers of Municipal Councils and Committees Wednesday staged a protest here in Press Enclave Srinagar demanding their inclusion under SRO 520 on humanitarian grounds.

The protest was organized by Urban Local Bodies Employees United Forum with the support of EJAC and was led by Forum president Manzoor Ahmed Pampori.

“Government under SRO 520 have excluded us, despite the fact we have rendered more than 15 to 20 years of service in our institutions,” the protesters said.

They appealed authorities to include them and regularize their services on priority basis.

“We have been performing our duties honestly and with dedication and still our wages are not being released,” they added and sought intervention of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Finance Minister Dr Haseeb Drabu.