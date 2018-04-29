Two days Mehfil-e-Sufiyana begins at Tagore Hall Srinagar

Srinagar—A two-day Mehfil-e-Sufiyana organized by North Zone Culture Centre, Patiala in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages begins at Tagore Hall Srinagar here on Saturday.

Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan (consultant NZCC J&K) delivered the inaugural speech and welcomed the guests. Event was inaugurated by Prof. Saubhagya Vardhan, Director North Zone Culture Centre, Patiala, Muhammad Yousuf Taing and Mohammad Shafi Pandit which followed the performances by Ustad Muhammad Yaqob Sheikh and Party. The second session of the function saw the performance of Muhammad Ismail Bhat and party.

Mohammad Shafi Pandit and Mohammad Yousuf Taing were Guest of Honour and Chief Guest on the occasion. Among others dignitaries Shabir Mujahid, Mohd Ashraf Tak, Waheed Jeelani, Gulzar Ganay, Raja Bilal, M Y Shaheen, Altaf Ahmad, Mushtaq Bala, Khurshid Qureshi, Imdad Saqi and Shafiq Qureshi were present on the occasion.

The classical performances mesmerized the audience who hailed the organizers for preserving and promoting Kashmir’s rich folk music. During the function, the speakers highlighted the need to promote rich folk music of all the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.

“On Sunday Mushtaq Ahmad Shaznawaz and Miss Irfana Yousuf along with their parties will perform,” an organizer said here.