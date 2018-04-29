Two days Mehfil-e-Sufiyana begins at Tagore Hall Srinagar

Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan (consultant NZCC J&K) delivered the inaugural speech and welcomed the guests
Srinagar—A two-day Mehfil-e-Sufiyana organized by North Zone Culture Centre, Patiala in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages begins at Tagore Hall Srinagar here on Saturday.
Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan (consultant NZCC J&K) delivered the inaugural speech and welcomed the guests. Event was inaugurated by Prof. Saubhagya Vardhan, Director North Zone Culture Centre, Patiala, Muhammad Yousuf Taing and Mohammad Shafi Pandit which followed the performances by Ustad Muhammad Yaqob Sheikh and Party. The second session of the function saw the performance of Muhammad Ismail Bhat and party.
Mohammad Shafi Pandit and Mohammad Yousuf Taing were Guest of Honour and Chief Guest on the occasion. Among others dignitaries Shabir Mujahid, Mohd Ashraf Tak, Waheed Jeelani, Gulzar Ganay, Raja Bilal, M Y Shaheen, Altaf Ahmad, Mushtaq Bala, Khurshid Qureshi, Imdad Saqi and Shafiq Qureshi were present on the occasion.
The classical performances mesmerized the audience who hailed the organizers for preserving and promoting Kashmir’s rich folk music. During the function, the speakers highlighted the need to promote rich folk music of all the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.
“On Sunday Mushtaq Ahmad Shaznawaz and Miss Irfana Yousuf along with their parties will perform,” an organizer said here.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.